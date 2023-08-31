Tata Nexon Facelift To Get 360 Degree Camera, Digital Steering Logo: Check Details

Tata Motors is all set to bring turmoil in the Indian car market with the rebirth of its best-selling SUV. Presently, the Indian automaker is preparing for the launch of the Tata Nexon Facelift and the Nexon EV facelift on September 14. The official launch of the new SUV is preceded by a series of test mule sightings, spy shots, and details of the car leaking on social media. Adding to the list, new spy shots shared on social media platforms have revealed the interiors and new features embedded in the car.

Based on the images leaked on social media, Tata Nexon Facelift will be blessed with new features to give it an edge over its rivals. Specifically, the Nexon facelift is poised to get features like a 360-degree camera system, a bigger 10-25-inch infotainment screen, and a digital logo on the steering wheel of the car. Furthermore, these features will be complemented by a more premium look in the cabin.

Speculations are that some of these features might be limited to top-spec variants of the car. For instance, the digital logo present on the steering might be strictly limited to the top-spec variant. Adding to it, the lower-spec variants might continue to be equipped with the 7-inch touchscreen instead of the bigger 10.25-inch screen.

Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon Facelift will carry forward the features offered in the outgoing version of the car. The list of features includes ventilated front seats, wireless charger, leatherette upholstery, wireless charger, auto-dimming IRVM, premium sound system, connected car technology, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Similarly, Tata Nexon Facelift will continue to have a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine option working a 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT gearbox options. However, the automaker might add a new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a new gearbox option as a part of the changes coming to the new version.

The Tata Nexon Facelift is expected to be priced between Rs 8 Lakh to Rs 15 Lakh. In its price segment, the SUV will continue to compete against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, and others.