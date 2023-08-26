Tata Nexon, Nexon EV Facelift To Launch On September 14: All You Need To Know

Tata Motors is set to rearrange its vehicle lineup with the launch of the Tata Nexon Facelift and Nexon EV facelift. Both the ICE and electric versions of Tata's best-selling SUV are poised to launch on September 14 in India. The announcement comes after both SUVs have been spotted testing multiple times increasing anticipation among the potential buyers. Expectations are that these models will take forward the legacy of the "Nexon" moniker and help the automaker boost its sales numbers. Here are all the details about both new models.

Tata Nexon Facelift

Based on the test mules spotted earlier, the Tata Nexon Facelift will get major changes in its appearance. The front end of the car seems to be inspired by the design of the Curvv concept revealed at the Auto Expo 2023. Specifically, it gets elements like a split headlamp setup, new alloy wheels, tail flights covering the whole boot's width, and more.

Adding to it, the model is expected to see multiple changes in the cabin as well. These changes include slimmer AC vents, a bigger infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, and more.



Also read: Tata Motors To Launch 3 New Electric SUVs In India Soon: Nexon EV Facelift To Curvv EV

Tata Nexon Facelift will retain the engine from its previous models. Hence, the SUV will be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. These engines will have options of 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 6-speed AMT.

When launched, Tata Nexon Facelift will face rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and Mahindra XUV300 in the Indian market.

Tata Nexon EV Facelift

Currently sold in India in Prime and Max variants, the Tata Nexon EV is set to get a facelift version alongside the ICE version of the SUV. The details of the electric SUV are not known yet. However, expectations are that the electric vehicle will get similar updates as its fossil fuel-powered twin. Expectations are that the facelift version might not see any major changes in its powertrain. Once launched in India, the Tata Nexon EV facelift will face tough competition from Mahindra XUV400.