हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon SUV gets THESE features in new variants, Royale Blue paint added

The new Tata Nexon variants will be equipped with additional features such as Premium Benecke Kaliko Leatherette ventilated front seats, air purifier and auto dimming IRVM.

Tata Nexon SUV gets THESE features in new variants, Royale Blue paint added
Tata Nexon in Royale Blue paint

Tata Motors has launched four new variants of Nexon in India to celebrate the roll-out of 3,00,000th Nexon from the company's Ranjangaon facility in Pune. India’s first GNCAP 5-Star compact SUV now gets XZ+ (P) / XZA+ (P) and XZ+ (HS) / XZA+ (HS) variants in both petrol and diesel configuration with a new colour option in Royale Blue. These variants will also be offered in the Dark avatar. 

Here's the new variant pricing list (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

Tata Nexon XZ+ (P) - Rs 11,58,900

Tata Nexon XZA+ (P) - Rs 12,23,900

Tata Nexon XZ+ (HS) - Rs 10,86,800

Tata Nexon XZA+ (HS) - Rs 11,51,800

Also read: This modified Tata Altroz looks sporty and eye-catching

Launched in 2017, Tata Nexon has become Tata's best-selling SUV and recently got the Kaziranga Edition version. The Tata Nexon will now be available in 40 variants, with 22 variants in petrol and 18 variants in diesel having both automatic and manual transmission options.

The new Nexon XZ+ (P) / XZA+ (P) variants will be equipped with additional premium features such as Premium Benecke Kaliko Leatherette ventilated front seats, air purifier and auto dimming IRVM. Additionally, the new XZ+ (HS) / XZA+ (HS) variants will sport an air purifier to make the drives healthier for the occupants. These additional features will also be available in their respective Dark editions.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tata NexonTata Motorscompact SUVNexon
Next
Story

Closure of airspace causing airlines time and money, cargo delay increases

Must Watch

PT6M49S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: 'Ukraine needs to provide funds'