हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tata Motors

This modified Tata Altroz looks sporty and eye-catching, check pics

Tata Altroz, which is quite popular among Indian buyers due to its safety and build quality has also launched a new Opel Blue colour recently for this premium hatchback.

This modified Tata Altroz looks sporty and eye-catching, check pics
Image for representation

In 2020, Tata introduced its first ever premium hatchback, Altroz. The Altroz became popular with buyers for its looks and quality build, as well as its 5-star crash test rating from Global NCAP. 

Although the government has made vehicle customization illegal in India, this has not stopped automobile enthusiasts from customizing their vehicles. We have shown many modified vehicles on our site. Today we have a modified Altroz from KitUp which looks very sporty.

Matte black wrap covers this Altorz completely with sporty red graphics all over. All chrome parts have also been blackened out, except for the Tata logos on the nose and tail, which are finished in bright red and black. The hatchback also gets aftermarket black alloy wheels and low-profile tyres. 

Read also: Vehicles to have maximum 3 decks to transport 2-wheelers: Road Transport Ministry

There's bright red lettering that says Altroz just below the brand's logo on the tailgate. The red brake callipers at the front wheels further give this premium hatchback a sporty appeal.

No changes have been made to the interior, although we are not certain. Among the standard features, the top-of-the-line variant offers a floating type touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, and so on.

Tata Altroz comes with three engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirate Revotron petrol engine producing 86 PS of power and 113Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine developing 90 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque and a 1.2 turbo petrol engine from Nexon which produces 121 PS of power and 140 Nm of torque.

Transmission-wise, the Tata Altroz only comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox, but if rumours are to be believed, Tata Motors is currently working on a 7-speed dual clutch transmission or DCT for the Altroz.

Image Source

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tata MotorsAltrozTata carPremium Hatchback
Next
Story

Vehicles to have maximum 3 decks to transport 2-wheelers: Road Transport Ministry

Must Watch

PT5M51S

Ukrainians came back to Ukraine to fight against Russia