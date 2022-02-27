This modified Tata Altroz looks sporty and eye-catching, check pics

In 2020, Tata introduced its first ever premium hatchback, Altroz. The Altroz became popular with buyers for its looks and quality build, as well as its 5-star crash test rating from Global NCAP.

Although the government has made vehicle customization illegal in India, this has not stopped automobile enthusiasts from customizing their vehicles. We have shown many modified vehicles on our site. Today we have a modified Altroz from KitUp which looks very sporty.

Matte black wrap covers this Altorz completely with sporty red graphics all over. All chrome parts have also been blackened out, except for the Tata logos on the nose and tail, which are finished in bright red and black. The hatchback also gets aftermarket black alloy wheels and low-profile tyres.

There's bright red lettering that says Altroz just below the brand's logo on the tailgate. The red brake callipers at the front wheels further give this premium hatchback a sporty appeal.

No changes have been made to the interior, although we are not certain. Among the standard features, the top-of-the-line variant offers a floating type touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, and so on.

Tata Altroz comes with three engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirate Revotron petrol engine producing 86 PS of power and 113Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine developing 90 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque and a 1.2 turbo petrol engine from Nexon which produces 121 PS of power and 140 Nm of torque.

Transmission-wise, the Tata Altroz only comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox, but if rumours are to be believed, Tata Motors is currently working on a 7-speed dual clutch transmission or DCT for the Altroz.

