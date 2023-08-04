Mahindra Scorpio Sales Rise By Over 2-Folds, Thar Records 46 Per Cent YoY Hike In Sales

Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched last year in June, while deliveries started in September in a phased manner. The SUV was accepted with warmth by Indian buyers. It managed to record 50,000 bookings in just an hour, while the car initially had a waiting period of over a year. Now, with increased production capacity and semiconductor shortage thrown out of the picture, Scorpio-N is available with a relatively shorter waiting period. Resultantly, a bi-fold increase is observed in Mahindra Scorpio-N’s sales. Last month, the company sold a total of 10,522 units of the Scorpio-N, which is a YoY increase of 177 per cent. In the corresponding month last year, the company retailed 3,803 units only.

The Mahindra Thar, on the other hand, has registered a positive YoY increase in sales of 46 per cent with sales of 5,625. In the corresponding month last year, the company retailed only 3,616 units of the Thar. The 3-door SUV has also been introduced in a new 4x2 variant line-up, which is more affordable. In fact, the demand for the 4x2 trims is very high. So much so, it has a waiting period of over a year. Talking of prices, the Thar starts from Rs 10.54 lakh and goes up to Rs 16.78 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Getaway

Also, Mahindra is preparing to reveal the Scorpio-N Getaway pickup truck concept in South Africa on August 15. The pickup truck is likely to be powered by the same set of engines as the Scorpio-N - 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel. Once launched in its production-spec form, it will take on the likes of the Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux. With renderings available at our disposal, we can expect the Mahindra Scorpio-N Getaway to look bold.