This Digitally Modified Maruti Suzuki Brezza With Off-Roading Touch Has Massive Presence

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is going hot with SUVs with multiple launches planned ahead in 2023. Before any of the upcoming SUVs the company already has the Maruti Suzuki Brezza on sale in India. The compact SUV recently received a facelift and is usually considered a car with a soft design. However, a digital artist reimagined the SUV as an off-roader with a bulky body that looks ready to explore the wilderness. Along with the size the car also gets an aggressive look that gives its mysterious and ominous presence.

The pictures of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza make it clear that the basic body of the car has been kept intact. The changes in the car have been made by adding certain accessories and adding extra parts. Taking look, the first thing that attracts the most attention is a pair of jungle lights on either side of the Suzuki logo. To make things brighter it also gets a set of pod lights.

The redesigned SUV now sports a pair of special six-spoke alloy wheels, which are quite modest in size to fit the enormous knobby tyres. The addition of a roof rack with a number of storage boxes is a touch that adds to the exploring persona.

Moving on to the vehicle's rear, we can see that a spare wheel carrier has been added, reminiscent of hardcore off-roaders like a Jeep Wrangler or Land Rover Defender.

The carmaker also has plans to introduce the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG. The Vehicle will have a 1.5L K15C petrol engine and a factory-installed CNG kit. The device would reportedly produce 88 PS and 121.5 Nm of torque. Like all other Maruti Suzuki vehicles running on CNG, the Brezza CNG has a slightly lower power and torque rating than the standard petrol model. The model's fuel efficiency is predicted to be 27 kilometres per kilogramme. With the CNG kit, a manual or automatic transmission may be available.