TN youth buys his dream Bajaj bike worth Rs 2.6 lakh by paying Rs 1 coins only

On Saturday, a young man in Tamil Nadu accumulated one-rupee coins over three years in order to purchase his dream bike from a Bajaj dealership in Salem, which took ten hours to count.

V Boobathi, who resides in Ammapet's Gandhi Maidan, accomplished his fantasy last week when a Bajaj dealership traded his one-rupee coins for a Dominar 400 motorcycle (a total of Rs 2.6 lakh). The coins were brought to the showroom on Saturday afternoon by Boobathi and his friends in a minivan packed with gunny bags. Boopathi is a BCA graduate who works as a computer operator.

Boobathi said, “I decided to save money from the revenue earned from the YouTube channel. I recently inquired about the cost of the bike and learned that it was Rs 2.6 lakh on-road now. And I had the amount this time.”

When Boobathi approached the Bajaj showroom, the staff was a bit reluctant to accept the payment in one-rupee coins, because he had been converting his savings into small coins for the past three years. Boobathi, his four friends and five staff of the showroom counted the coins and took 10 hrs to count the full amount.

Bajaj Dominar 400 is the most powerful and expensive bike in Bajaj's line-up and is powered by a 373cc single cylinder, liquid cooled engine which develops 40 PS of power and 35 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Bajaj Dominar is priced at Rs 2.17 lakhs (ex-showroom) in India.

