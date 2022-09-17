Top 10 best-selling compact SUVs in India: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to Tata Nexon

It is not tough to understand that sub-4m compact SUVs are raging the Indian automotive industry with big numbers. Every carmaker currently has at least one sub-4m compact SUV on sale in the Indian market - after all, it is the largest car segment in our market currently. Talking of recent launches, Hyundai Venue facelift and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have managed to impress the masses, and the result is evident on the charts. However, not every sub-4m compact SUV is managing to pull a crowd. So, here’s the list of the top 10 sub-4m compact SUVs that are on sale in the country today.

Starting off with the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, it received a major update this year, and it is now the best-selling SUV in the country. Registering sales of 15,193 units last month, the Brezza posted a YoY increment of 17.72 per cent. Next up on the list is the Tata Nexon with only 108 units down from the Brezza showing a YoY increase of 50.76 per cent with a market share of 23.93 per cent.

Taking the third spot on the list is the Hyundai Venue with 11,240 units, registering a YoY growth of 34.18 per cent. Its mechanical twin - Kia Sonet, on the other hand, registered sales of 7,838 units with a YoY rise of 1.11 per cent and a market share of 12.43 per cent. Fifth place on this list is being taken by the Mahindra XUV 300 with 4,322 units. The compact SUV is now ready to receive a mid-cycle update soon.

The Nissan Magnite is the 6th best-selling compact SUV in the country with 3,194 units sold in August 2022. It commands a 7.04 per cent YoY increase. Following it hot on heels is the Toyota Urban Cruiser with 3,131 units only. The 8th highest-selling compact SUV remained the Renault Kiger with 2,641 units and a YoY drop of 1.05 per cent. The second-last position on the list was reserved by the Honda WR-V with sales of 415 units and a drop of 38.24 per cent on a YoY basis. The last position belongs to the Ford EcoSport as it isn’t on sale anymore.