Top 5 best-selling SUVs in India for September 2022- Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and more

The Indian car market is full of SUVs that consumers like. However, there are only a few names that can come on top. For the month of September 2022, there are a few familiar names like 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, and others who took the ranks to become the top 5 best-selling SUVs in India. It is essential to mention that these SUVs found their names in the list of best-selling SUVs in the month of August as well. Their consistent sales performance indicates that the other upcoming models might have difficulty creating their space among these names.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza recently received its long overdue update offering consumers modern looks and features. In September 2022, the Indian automaker sold 15,445 units of Brezza, making it the best-selling SUV. The same spot was captured by the SUV in August as well, with sales of 15,193 units which is slightly less than the current numbers.

Tata Nexon

The sales of Brezza were closely followed by Tata Nexon, which became the second best-selling compact SUV in India. Moreover, its manufacturer Tata Motors has also given credit to the SUV for helping in increasing its overall sales numbers. And why not? The SUV sold 14,518 units in the market, which is only 927 units less than the best-selling SUV in the segment. These sales numbers can be credited to the SUV's multiple powertrain options and multiple editions.

Hyundai Creta

The trail of the SUVs above was closely followed by Hyundai Creta, which became the best-selling from the house of the South Korean automaker. The SUV sold 12,866 units in India in September 2022. The SUV had the same spot last year with the sale of 12,577 units last month, which is slightly less compared to this month's sales.

Tata Punch

Along with the Tata Nexon, Tata Punch has been one of the SUVs for the Indian automaker that has been bringing in good sales numbers. Moreover, the car is a consistent seller. This month it sold 12,251 units in India this month and 12,006 units last month.

Hyundai Venue

Creta is not the only South Korean on the list of top 5 best-selling SUVs in India. Hyundai Venue also found its way on the list with the sale of 11,033 units in India. This is also one of the top 10 best-selling models in India. It is to be noted that the SUV recently received a facelift and an N-Line version for the Indian market.