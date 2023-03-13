Top 5 Cars In India With ADAS Technology Under Rs 25 Lakh: Mahindra, Tata And More

The modern day cars are getting technologically advanced with every passing day. From a metal box on four wheels of 1900s to a metal box on four wheels with loads of technology of 2020s, cars have come a long way. With such heavy infusion of gadgets and technologies in modern-day cars, buyers are up for spoilt for choices. One such technology that is proving a game changer for automakers across the globe is ADAS – Advanced Driver Assistance System. An ADAS system is a combination of a various technologies that help a vehicle to drive itself, and is a basis of autonomous vehicles.

ADAS comprises of technologies like Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist among other features. ADAS plays a key role in road safety and when combined with AI and IOT, it paves way for self-driving cars. Although this technology was limited luxury vehicles, automakers have now launched ADAS in affordable mass vehicles. Here’s a look at the top 5 ADAS equipped cars to buy in India under Rs 25 lakh.

The 2023 Honda City Facelift is the newest car in India to get the ADAS technology. The popular mid-size sedan was launched recently in India in two versions, a 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre Hybrid, also known as the City e:HEV. The Honda City is the first sedan under Rs 20 lakh to get ADAS technology. While the Honda City e:HEV used to offer ADAS technology, now the manual-petrol SV variant offers the ADAS feature, which means Honda City with ADAS is available at only Rs 12.37 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Astor

The MG Astor is the most affordable SUV to come with ADAS technology in India. The mid-size SUV from the Brit-Chinese automaker offers the ADAS in Sharp and Savvy variants of the SUV. Starting at Rs 15.78 lakhs (ex-showroom), the MG Astor gets level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems with features like Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Speed Assist System and Intelligent Headlamp Control.

The last on our list is the controversial Mahindra XUV700. Controversial because a lot of XUV700 owners are misusing the ADAS technology to gain social media traction. Leaving that aside, the Mahindra XUV700 offers ADAS in multiple variants, making it among the least expensive ADAS equipped SUV. It is at least Rs 4 lakh less than the Tata siblings and Rs 2 lakh less than the MG Hector. The Mahindra XUV700 AX7 version, starts at Rs 19.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Hector/ Hector Plus

Another MG car on the list is the newly updated MG Hector mid-size premium SUV, which now features ADAS technology in India. The SUV, like Astor gets Autonomous Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) featuring systems like Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), Auto Turn Indicators, apart from regular ADAS systems. The Hector is also the only car in India to offer largest-in-India 14-inch touchscreen infotainment screen apart from 6 airbags, among others. The new MG Hector now begins at Rs 14.72 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for Hector Plus.

Tata Harrier/ Safari

The premium mid-size SUV duo from Tata Motors recently became the only and first SUVs to get the ADAS functionalities. The Indian automaker is quickly updating its product range, and the ADAS in Harrier 5-seater SUV and Safari 7-seater SUV gets Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, High beam assist, Lane Change Alert among other functions. The standard variants of the 2023 Tata Harrier range starts at Rs 15 lakh, while the Safari retails from Rs 15.65 lakh.