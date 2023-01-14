2023 Auto Expo: Top 10 cars you should CHECK OUT: Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Fronx, Tata Harrier EV, Curvv and more

The Auto Expo 2023 witnessed unveiling exercises of a host of new vehicles, although only a handful of big brands were present at the motor show. In fact, some launches were also conducted at the Auto Expo, and the carmakers also showcased some of their upcoming cars. Talking of the brands, which caught a lot of limelight, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, MG, and Kia are some of them. A host of hatchbacks, SUVs, MPV, and electric cars made their public debuts at the 2023 Auto Expo, but models listed below are our top 10 picks that you should check out at the show.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door

The country’s largest carmaker showcased the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door at the 2023 Auto Expo. It was certainly the most-awaited product at the show, and the Jimny is worth having a look at. An SUV with enough to go off the road and rule the streets in a city with compact dimensions is Jimny. More importantly, it can seat four with accessibility boosted with 4-doors.

2023 Tata Curvv Concept

The Curvv Concept made its public debut with a turbo-petrol engine in a near-production form. The Tata Curvv Concept will go on sale in our market with both turbo-petrol engine and electric powertrains. With a scintillating exterior, embodied by the coupe-like roofline, the Curvv Concept showcases Tata Motors’ potential in terms of car design. Also, the Currv gets a futuristic exterior.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Baleno-based Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a stylish SUV that broke cover at the 2023 Auto Expo. It gets a rakish roofline, rugged body cladding, upright nose, and Grand Vitara-inspired nose. The tail lamps are stylish too. With these design details and Baleno’s people-pleasing capabilities, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has enough to lure Indian buyers.

Tata Harrier EV

With sharp design than the conventional ICE model, the Tata Harrier EV feels youthful to look at. In fact, it has touch-sensitive panels, in place of door handles. Moreover, with a dual-motor setup, the Harrier EV boasts AWD capabilities, and with a 60 kWh battery pack, it is expected to have a claimed range of around 500 km.

Toyota Land Cruiser Series 300

The Land Cruiser is a full-size SUV, and it sits on the top of the ladder of Toyota’s SUV portfolio. The Land Cruiser will soon go on sale in the Indian market with a price tag of roughly Rs 2 Crore, ex-showroom. It gets a diesel engine with 700 Nm of max torque, diverted to all four wheels via a 10-speed AT. The Land Cruiser Series 300 weighs nearly 3 tonnes and has a fuel tank of 110 litres.

Tata Sierra EV

If you are a fan of SUV, you’d have once thought of buying the Tata Sierra, in case you are over 40 years of age in the year 2023. Well, the company is bringing the car back in the year 2024. It will come with both electric and petrol powertrains. Displayed at the Auto Expo 2023, is its near-production form with four doors and a rather practical dashboard. We are sure that you’d certainly love the way Sierra looks.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Yes, Hyundai has launched the Ioniq 5 in the Indian market, but the company is also showcasing the Ioniq 6 electric sedan at the Indian motor show. It gets a very sporty stance with a Porsche-inspired rear-end. The Ioniq 6 boasts the lowest drag coefficient of all in the company’s line-up. In fact, it can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 5.1 seconds with a top speed of 185 kmph.

Kia EV9 Concept

The Kia EV9 Concept shows that brands will also introduce full-size electric SUVs in the near future. The Kia EV9 Concept has a bulky body with a length of 4,929mm, a width of 2,055mm in width and a height of 1,790mm. The Kia EV9 concept car's battery pack is 77.4 kWh in size. Comparatively speaking, the battery pack is larger than the Kia EV6's. The battery pack should give the SUV a range of about 540 kilometres. The platform will receive 800V electrical architecture with a 350 kW charge capacity.

Tata Altroz iCNG & Punch iCNG

Tata Motors is ready to revolutionise the business of factory-fitted CNG cars with the launch of Punch iCNG and Altroz iCNG. Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, these models get two 30L cylinders in the spare-wheel area of the cars. Thereby, the boot space remains unaffected, and the total capacity of the CNG cylinders is still at 60 litres. Interestingly, the spare wheel is still fitted on these models, but underneath the floor.

Toyota Mirai

The Union Minister for MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) - Nitin Gadkari, is seen in a Toyota Mirai these days. The sedan is powered by a fuel cell, making it an FCEV. The Mirai is powered by pressurised hydrogen and as an end product, it emits out water. Interesting, isn’t it? Well, you can check it out at Toyota’s pavilion at the 2023 Auto Expo.