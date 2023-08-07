Top 5 CNG Cars To Buy In India: Tata Punch To Maruti Suzuki Brezza - Price, Mileage, Specs

Carmakers have shifted their focus from frugal oil burners to CNG kits now. In the BS6 regime, there’s a restriction on the use of aftermarket CNG kits. Therefore, automakers are now catering the demand of consumers who want a cheaper substitute to the ever-expensive petrol. Recently, a host of new models have entered the Indian market, which cater to consumers with their own set of positive attributes. Moreover, there are a couple of new CNG cars that will be making their way to showroom floors. However, these 5 CNG cars are certainly the best of all that are on sale in the country today.

Tata Tiago CNG

On sale with a starting price of Rs 6.55 lakh, the Tiago iCNG gets the dual-cylinder technology of the automaker. It helps in securing a usable boot space in the Tiago CNG, as the cylinders are mounted in the cavity that was earlier meant to house the spare wheel.

Watch Tata Altroz iCNG Review:

Tata Punch CNG

The Punch CNG also sports the cylinders in a similar fashion as the Tiago iCNG. Subsequently, there is a significant boot space that can be used to stow away bags. Furthermore, the Punch iCNG comes with the options of a sunroof as well. It is powered by the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine. With CNG as its fuel, the engine produces 76 bhp of power and 97 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with the 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG is priced at Rs 6.73 lakh, and it is the most fuel-efficient CNG car in the country. The CNG-powered Celerio returns a claimed mileage of 34.43 km/kg. Also, with petrol as fuel, it delivers a claimed mileage of 26.68 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 CNG

In case you are wondering what made us list the Alto 800 CNG on this list, the answer is its price. After all, the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 S-CNG is the cheapest CNG car in the country. It has an ex-showroom price of Rs 5.13 lakh and an ARAI-claimed mileage of 31.59 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG

The Brezza S-CNG is the only car in its segment, which is available with a factory-fitted CNG kit. The Brezza is a successful model, and it managed to top the charts every month. Thus, turning out to be a no-nonsense purchase. Prices for the Brezza CNG start from Rs 9.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The claimed mileage for the Brezza S-CNG stands at 25.51 km/kg.