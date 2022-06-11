The compact SUV segment is gaining popularity among Indian consumers and hence attracting more buyers. The increasing demand for such SUVs is clearly indicated by the sales number of various car models that are clocking prominent figures on the charts. Moreover, in May 2022, out of the top 10 cars sold in India, 3 were compact SUVs. However, this increasing demand means increasing competition among manufacturers, which often ends with confusion among buyers on which model to invest in? To clear the confusion here, we have a list of the top 5 compact SUVs you can buy based on the highest-selling models.

Top 5 compact SUVs to buy in India

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon has constantly been getting big numbers on the sales chart for its makers. The SUV gained popularity in the Indian market for its 5-star safety rating. Moreover, it is also the only car in the Indian market which offers the consumer's petrol, diesel and electric powertrains. For the buyers seeking to buy the electric version, the new Tata Nexon EV Max offers one of the longest ranges in its segment.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta is one of the best-selling cars from the house of the Korean car maker. The compact SUV is well known for its styling and comfort features. To increase the popularity of the already popular car, the Korean automaker has started offering the SUV in the Knight Edition as well. To take it up a notch, the automaker is soon set to launch the N-Line version of the Creta, although, as of now, there is no confirmation of the launch of the SUV in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is the only compact SUV from the Indian carmaker, but it is quite enough to maintain good sales numbers for the automaker in the segment. However, the models lack a few modern features when compared to the rivals. To remove the flaw, the automaker is set to launch the new updated version in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza with loads of modern features.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue comes from the same family as the Creta but has maintained a separate identity and popularity of its own. The car initially became popular because of being the first car to have an iMT transmission but has retained its popularity ever since. The compact SUV will soon get a facelift version with multiple new updates.

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet serves consumers with a sportier look in the compact SUV segment. Moreover, the car offers is of the most feature-loaded cars in the segment for a reasonable price. The SUV is offered with multiple features like bose sound system, wireless phone charger, 10.25-inch infotainment touch screen system, and cruise control, among others. In addition, the SUV recently received an update to add to its popularity among the consumers.