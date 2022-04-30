Top 5 most affordable bikes in India with maximum mileage: Bajaj, TVS and more

Two-wheelers are highly popular in India; they are a very convenient means of transportation. They make it easier for people to navigate through traffic and tight spaces easily. When these convenient two-wheelers give good mileage, it's like a cherry on top. For all such bike seekers, we have brought a list of the five most affordable fuel-efficient bikes in India.

Bajaj CT100

Bajaj CT 100 stands on top of the list of most fuel-efficient bikes in India with its mileage of 75 kmpl. The bike is powered by a single-cylinder, four-stroke air-cooled engine. It is also one of the most affordable options in the market, with its price starting from Rs 51,800. The fuel tank on the bike can hold 10.5 litres of fuel.

TVS Sport

TVS Sport attracts the attention of buyers not just because of its mileage of 73 kmpl, but in addition, it has versatile looks with six colour options and a lightweight body. At its heart, it has a single-cylinder four-stroke with a fuel injection system and air-cooled spark ignition system. The tank on the bike holds 10 litres of fuel. It has a price range starting from Rs 58,900.

Bajaj CT 110

Bajaj CT 110 gets its position on the list because of its mileage of 70 kmpl. It falls in a similar price range as the TVS Sport with its price tag of Rs 58,200. It gets a single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled engine with a fuel holding capacity of 10.5 litres.

Bajaj Platina 110

A mileage of 70 kmpl of Bajaj Platina 110 gets it the fourth position on the list. The bike is powered by a single-cylinder, four-stroke engine. Its prices start from Rs 63,300. The bike's mileage is supported by its good fuel tank capacity of 11 litres.

TVS Star City Plus

The second bike from TVS on the list is a good fuel-efficient bike with a mileage of 70 kmpl. However, the lower position of Star City Plus in the list compared to Bajaj Platina 110 can be justified by its slightly higher price of Rs 70,000. It gets its power from a single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-stroke engine. The bike holds 10 litres of fuel in its tank.