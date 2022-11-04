Top 5 SUVs launching in India soon: Maruti Suzuki Jimny to Hyundai Casper

SUVs are selling like hotcakes in the Indian market, as almost everyone wants to have one in their garage. The primary reason for this is the practicality quotient SUVs offer with their high ground clearance, increased interior space, and let us not forget superior road presence. Off lately, a host of new SUVs have made their entry into our market. The list includes the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Jeep Meridian, and more. Soon, various new models will join the list. We are glad to share that the Indian market will witness the launch of SUVs in multiple segments. So, read on to know about them all.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door

The anticipation around this SUV is higher than the Land Rover Defender in its highest setting for suspension. The SUV is currently being tested on Indian soil. Last, it was spotted in Ladakh during high-altitude testing. As seen in the spy images, the 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny shows a longer wheelbase to offer more legroom to rear-seat occupants. However, the increased legroom will aid the SUV with increased highway stability and make it more capable on trails. The Jimny is likely to be unveiled at the upcoming 2023 Auto Expo, followed by its launch at a later stage.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross is also expected to break covers at the 2022 Auto Expo. The SUV will be based on the company’s premium hatchback. The model is being extensively tested by the carmaker, and even with the camo, it has quite a stance. The SUV has a low-set roofline, which tapers down to the rear portion. The Baleno Cross could be the most stylish SUV on sale in India, under Rs 10 lakh.

Hyundai Casper

The micro-SUV space is currently owned by the Tata Punch, however, Hyundai is planning to have a stronghold in this domain. The company has recently launched the Hyundai Casper micro SUV in the Korean market. It looks chic and butch, both at the same time. Thanks to its compact dimensions and funky styling with SUV-typical design elements. The Hyundai Casper could make its debut in the Indian market next year at the Auto Expo. Nevertheless, the launch might take place by the festive season next year, reports claim.

Tata Curvv Coupe SUV

The next-gen Tata Nexon could also don a coupe avatar. The unveiling of the Tata Curvv Concept which happened this year further reinforced this speculation. After all, the Curvv has a lot in common with the Nexon. The Curvv will go on sale in the Indian market as an electric vehicle first, followed by the ICE avatar later. Tata Motors has, however, confirmed that the platform will spawn both ICE and EV avatars of the concept.

Honda Amaze-based SUV

Surviving in the Indian market with dwindling sales, a Honda Amaze-based SUV could soon be seen in the Indian market. Although, there are two SUVs that Honda has in international markets, which are based on the Honda Amaze - BR-V and WR-V. While the former of the two is a 7-seater SUV taping over 4 metres in length, the latter is a sub-4m SUV that can replace the outgoing WR-V from our market.