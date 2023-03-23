Top CNG SUVs To Buy In India Under Rs 15 Lakh: Maruti Suzuki Brezza to Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

SUVs are in high demand in the Indian market. They are replicating the success story of hatchbacks, which once were the first purchases of the Indian masses. Also, carmakers are making sure that SUVs are not just available in any shape, size, and price bracket, but they are available with all sorts of fuel options. While petrol and diesel have been staple for a long, SUVs now come with strong hybrid powertrain and factory-fitted CNG kits as well. Hence, we thought of curating a list of SUVs that come with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit and are easy on the pocket too. So, read on to find out their names.

The Brezza is the newest CNG SUV in the Indian market. The company has recently launched the Maruti Suzuki Brezza with the factory-fitted CNG kit. The option of this kit is available in three variants - LXi, VXi and ZXi, along with dual-tone colour options. Prices for the Brezza CNG start from Rs 9.14 lakh, ex-showroom. Powered with the 1.5L NA petrol motor, the Brezza delivers a mileage of 25.51 km/kg.

Also, power and torque outputs stand at 87.83 PS and 121.5 Nm, respectively. With petrol as fuel, the motor discharges around 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak output. The SUV also gets features such as an Electric Sunroof, Cruise Control, SmartPlay Pro Infotainment System with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Keyless Push Start and more.

The next on this list is another Maruti Suzuki car. This time around, it is the Grand Vitara CNG. Priced from Rs 12.85 lakh onwards, the Grand Vitara is a mid-size SUV that comes with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. It has a mileage of 26.6 km/kg with CNG as fuel. It can also be had in the higher-spec Zeta trim, which comes loaded with a host of features, like touchscreen infotainment unit, alloy wheels, steering-mounted audio controls and more.

Talking of the powertrain, the 1.5L NA petrol motor is the same as the Brezza. With CNG priced at Rs 80 per kg in Delhi, the Grand Vitara has a running cost as low as Rs 2.99 per km.

Also read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG vs Strong Hybrid: Which one is CHEAPER to RUN and own?

The most-affordable Toyota SUV is also easy on pocket to run errands. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG is available in S and G variants. The CNG variants are pricier by around Rs 95,000, in comparison to the petrol trims. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder also uses the same. 1.5L K15C powerplant that puts out 87.83 PS and 121 Nm of peak output with CNG. The SUV gets a large 60-litre CNG tank, which also gives it a tank range of roughly 200 kilometers on full tank of compressed natural gas. Well, the Hyryder is also available with a strong-hybrid powertrain, which has a claimed mileage of over 27 kmpl. However, it remains out of reach for a large chunk of buyers due to its price tag.