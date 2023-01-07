Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG vs Strong Hybrid: Which one is CHEAPER to RUN and own?

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG is launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Delta trim. Also, it is available in the Zeta trim, which is priced at Rs 14.84 lakh, ex-showroom. The S-CNG versions of the Grand Vitara are aimed at reducing the running cost of the SUV by a fair margin. After all, it has a mileage of 26.6 km/kg with CNG as fuel. Now, the question that crops up is that Maruti Suzuki is already selling the Grand Vitara with a strong hybrid architecture, so which one of the two is cheaper to run and own? Read on, to find out the answer.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG vs Strong Hybrid: Price

The Grand Vitara can be had with the CNG kit in just two trims - Delta and Zeta, priced at Rs 12.85 lakh and Rs 14.84 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Also, there are only strong hybrid variants on sale - Zeta+ and Alpha+, retailing at Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Going by the prices, the Grand Vitara S-CNG is a cheaper car to purchase with lower prices. However, it also gets lesser features, in comparison to the top-spec strong hybrid trims.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG vs Strong Hybrid: Running Cost

The Grand Vitara S-CNG has a claimed mileage of 26.6 km per kg of CNG as fuel. Considering that the cost of a kilogram of CNG in Delhi is Rs 79.56, the running cost of Grand Vitara S-CNG comes down to Rs 2.99 for a kilometre of driving. Talking of the strong hybrid variant, it offers a claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl. With petrol selling for Rs 96.72 for a litre, it has a running cost of Rs 3.45 for a kilometre. Therefore, it is pretty clear that the Grand Vitara S-CNG is a cheaper car to own to run at a cost of boot space though.