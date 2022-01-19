Best tips and tricks to buy a perfect pre-owned vehicle in India, a guide to used car buying

Buying a preowned or used car may seem like a relatively easy task because of numerous online and offline options. But it isn’t really so. There are chances of being taken for a ride if you are not alert. Besides, you may wonder whether buying a used car is a good proposition. There are many reasons to go for a used car. These include affordability, lower depreciation rates and insurance premiums as well as the choice of purchasing quality cars with a warranty when procured from organised entities.

Here are six top tips to ensure you buy a roadworthy car, safe for both intra-city and intercity driving.

Select the Right Vehicle

It is crucial to know what type of vehicle suits your pocket, preferences and lifestyle needs. If you are single or only need it to commute to work, a smaller vehicle will suit the purpose. If you enjoy regular outstation outings with your family, a big SUV or even a Camper Van may be a better buy. Be it a new car or a preowned one, do thorough research on the above in advance before visiting dealers.

Check Prices Online

Current prices can be ascertained via car dealers’ portals and by visiting traditional dealers. Once the market rates are known, you will be better placed to negotiate a good deal. Nonetheless, note that new-age players with end-to-end services, including year-long warranties, will quote fixed prices. A fixed-price assurance can provide you with the best deal right away, without unwanted negotiations. Here, rest assured there are no inflated rates because the value-for-money pricing model considers the car’s current condition, mileage and other relevant details. By using their detailed inspection reports and pricing data from market transactions, new-age firms offer a fair fixed price.

Buy through a Certified Player

The issue of reliability haunts buyers of preowned cars. Buying directly from a car owner may give you a good bargain as no brokers are involved. But this can be tedious, requiring much time since you may have to do the paperwork yourself. Also, you will need to take a car mechanic along since the owner may not be able to lucidly explain specific details.

Local car dealers could be the next alternative. However, tampered odometers or forged documents are not uncommon through this source. Moreover, if the dealer owns the car, you may buy a third-hand vehicle, hurting its market value. Therefore, it’s better to buy from organised and certified car dealers. Typically, they will have an online and offline presence.

Unlike traditional dealers, new age players ascertain a car is checked extensively before going on sale. A full-stack preowned car platform will offer more value, convenience and safety for buyers. The transparent process also boosts the trust quotient between the portal and purchasers. For example, each vehicle passes a 200-point checklist before making the grade. As a result, buyers are assured that every vehicle listed with the portal is in good condition.

Buyers also receive photos and a detailed report about the car’s service history. What’s more, if any post-sale problems arise, warranties and guarantees manage the same. Although the cost may be somewhat higher than non-certified vehicles, the peace of mind and warranty compensate for this. In case you still have second thoughts about the car purchased, a new-age dealer offers the option of returning the vehicle with no questions asked for a full refund via its 5-Day Money-Back Guarantee, subject to some conditions.

Take a Test Drive

Before buying, a test drive is mandatory. Drive for at least a few kilometres through various kinds of roads for a good understanding of the car’s comfort level and performance. Besides starting instantly, no strange sounds should emanate while driving, excluding the engine’s vibration. Gear shifts must be smooth and the vehicle should not jerk on releasing the clutch. The steering shouldn’t vibrate, else it may indicate some major issue. On braking, the vehicle should slow down proportionate to the force applied and stay in a straight line. If it moves sideways on braking, there could be a braking problem.

Do a Pre-purchase Inspection

Take a mechanic along for a thorough inspection of the interiors and exterior. Raise the bonnet and examine the condition of belts, hoses and other contraptions. Switch on the AC to see if the cooling is uniform. Tell the mechanic to make sure all parts and accessories are working well. Doors, locks and handles should work smoothly. Look at the odometer carefully for signs of tampering.

On the exterior, look for new paint, dents or other accident indications. See that there is minimal rust on chrome or metal parts. Open the boot and check the condition of the spare tyre and jack. Examine the tyres to gauge the extent of wear and tear. For much of the above, you will have to rely on your mechanic.

Undertake a Thorough Document Check

Next, check all the relevant documents before inking the deal. The registration certificate, insurance papers, pollution under control certificate and NOC (no objection certificate) are all important. A NOC is essential if the car was purchased via a loan and will certify whether the loan is paid off. Scrutinise these documents closely to rule out forged papers.

If all the above boxes are ticked, you can proceed smoothly with the purchase of a preowned vehicle.

This article is authored Niraj Singh, Founder & CEO, Spinny. All views are personal.

