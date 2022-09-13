Tourist driving MG Astor SUV gets stuck in sand on Goa’s Morjim beach, booked - WATCH Video

Despite multiple incidents of cars getting stuck on the beaches of Goa and police bookings such miscreants, it seems like tourists visiting Goa are not taking any lessons. Yet another such mischievous act of driving a vehicle on a famous beach of Goa has some into the light and like the previous incident which involved a Hyundai Creta, this time another tourist was booked for driving a mid-size SUV on the beach. As per reports, a group of tourists from Maharashtra drove an MG Astor SUV around the Goa’s famous Morjim beach and got stuck in the soft beach sand.

The video of the car stuck on the beach has become viral on the Internet. Locals and other tourists tried helping the youths to get the SUV out of the sand. Later, Pernem police booked 32-year-old Sagar Bapu Savarathkar, from Kolhapur under Sections 279 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code. The sections of the IPC address the issue of vehicles being driven in a rash and negligent manner, endangering human life on the beach.

Just a few weeks back, an incident involving a Delhi based couple driving a Hyundai Creta on the beach went viral. The car of the couple got stuck in the damp sand of Goan beach and were later booked by the police for negligent driving.

It is to be noted that driving vehicles on a beach is a punishable offence as it poses danger for both drivers and people around on the beach. It also damages nature as the beaches have soft sand that causes vehicles to get stuck.