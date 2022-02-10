Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser prices increased by up to Rs 45,000

In contrast to the industry trend of offering discounts, Toyota Kirloskar Motors have increased the prices of Glanza and Urban Cruiser. Earlier, they also increased the prices of Fortuner and Innova Crysta. Among the two newly hiked prices, Glanza has seen a bigger increase in numbers.

The Toyota Glanza's price is now increased by Rs 21,000 for all the variants, except G Smart Hybrid. The aforementioned variant has seen a hike of Rs 45,000. However, the price increase on Urban Cruiser is comparatively less, with hikes of Rs 4,400 to Rs 17,500 depending on the variant.

Now, the Toyota Glanza is priced between Rs 7.70 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh. Similarly, the Urban Cruiser now costs between Rs 8.88 lakh to Rs 11.58 lakh. The price increase comes without any changes in the cars.

The Toyota Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that produces 83 PS and 113 Nm of maximum torque. A dual-jet version of this engine with a mild-hybrid system (available only on the G smart hybrid manual type) produces 90 PS and 113 Nm. These engines can be coupled with two transmission options namely a 5-speed manual and a CVT.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that produces 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. Only a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic transmission are available. The SUV also comes with a mild-hybrid technology on AT models.

It is important to note that both these cars are rebadged versions of Maruti Suzuki's cars. The Glanza is rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Urban Cruiser is rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. As per the updates, these cars will soon get a facelift version as well.

