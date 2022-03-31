Tata Nexon in new Royale Blue colour starts arriving at dealerships: Watch Video

With the Tata Nexon becoming Tata's best-selling SUV since its launch in 2017, the company has added a new colour option to its inventory after producing 3 lakh units last month. Besides the new colour scheme, Tata Motors has introduced four new Nexon models, each of which offers more features than the existing XZ+(O).

The Tata Nexon is now available in 40 variants, with 22 variants in petrol and 18 variants in diesel having both automatic and manual transmission options. The new variants, namely XZ+ (P), XZA+ (P), XZ+ (HS) and XZA+ (HS) will also be offered in the Dark Edition line-up. The new variants are priced between Rs 10.87 lakh and Rs 12.23 lakh (both ex-showroom).

On YouTube, a walk around video of the top-spec XZA+ (P) model has been posted by Atharva Dhuri. Tata Nexon's top-spec trims, as seen in the video, contain plenty of additional features. For starters, the Royale Blue colour scheme appears to be extremely close to the Opel Blue colour scheme that was just added to Altroz.

The new Nexon XZ+ (HS) / XZA+ (HS) variants will sport an air purifier to make the drives healthier for the occupants, while the Nexon XZ+ (P) / XZA+ (P) variants will be equipped with additional premium features such as Premium Benecke Kaliko Leatherette ventilated front seats, an air purifier and auto dimming IRVM.

In terms of safety, Tata Nexon was India’s first GNCAP 5-Star compact SUV and features like dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, an electronic stability program (ESP), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages as standard across all variants.

Nexon comes with two engine options: a 1.2-litre Revotron turbo petrol engine which generates 120 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque. The other is a 1.5-litre diesel engine which generates 110 PS of torque and 260 Nm of torque. Each engine option is paired with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. Tata Nexon is price between Rs 7.39 lakh to Rs 13.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

