Toyota Innova Hycross vs Mahindra XUV700 comparison: Design, features and more

Toyota Innova Hycross has debuted in India with new looks, a powertrain, and multiple features. Moreover, the new MPV will carry forward the legacy of Innova in the Indian market. Moreover, this newly unveiled car also poses tough competition for the 7-seater cars in the Indian market. One of those major cars is the Mahindra XUV700. The Mahindra car launched in 2021 has been a major selling car of the Indian automaker. So here we compare the two of the best-selling 7-seaters in India.

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Mahindra XUV700: Design

Both the cars, Toyota Innova Hycross and Mahindra XUV700, come with modern exteriors with sleek designs. Though the front of both cars features big grills, the Hycross gets in the form of big air vents. It is to be noted that this Innova has slightly bigger dimensions with 4,755 mm length, 1,850 mm width, and 1,795 mm height. Whereas Mahindra XUV700 measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, and 1,755 mm in height.

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Mahindra XUV700: Features

The Toyota Innova Hycross gets completely revamped interiors with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a wood finish, aluminum inlays, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and quilted leather seats.

On the other hand, Mahindra XUV700 gets features like 10.25-inch screens, compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, hill hold (for the automatic version), an air purifier as standard equipment, and a panoramic sunroof.

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Mahindra XUV700: Engine

The Toyota Innova Hycross gets an edge over all its competitors because of its hybrid engine. At the heart, it has a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 187 Nm of torque and 186 horsepower in total. The engine without a hybrid system can produce a maximum of 174 horsepower and 197 Nm of torque. They are each connected to a CVT-Gearbox.

Mahindra XUV700 is sold in India with 2.0-liter four-cylinder mStallion turbo-petrol engine. The engine gives out 380 Nm of torque and 200 hp. The car is powered by brand-new mHawk 2.2-liter four-cylinder diesel engines. The motor in the AX trim develops 185 horsepower and 420 Nm, while the lower state of tune (reserved for the base MX version) produces 155 hp and 360 Nm (450Nm with the automatic gearbox).