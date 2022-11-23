Toyota Innova Hycross vs Toyota Innova Crysta spec comparison: Design, engine, price and more

Toyota Innova Hycross has been unveiled in Indonesia and is soon to be launched in India. The new version of the MPV will be sold alongside the Toyota Innova Crysta, already on sale in India. That said, consumers in the Indian market will have the option of buying any one of these versions. Hence, before the unveiling of the Toyota Innova Hycross on November 25, here's a detailed comparison of the new and the old Innova.

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Toyota Innova Crysta: Design

Being the same MPV, the body of the Hycross is very similar to that of Crysta, though the exterior details offer a wide variety of differences. Specifically, the differences can be noticed in the grill, the headlamp, fog lamps and the air intakes on the car's front end. Similarly, the rear end presents major differences in the form of the tail lamps. Besides, it is easy to notice that the design of the rear bumper is completely different. However, there are a few similarities, like the fenders of both the Hycross and Crysta is very similar, which kind of speaks of the basic design language of the car.

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Toyota Innova Crysta: Interior

Based on the picture revealed earlier, the Toyota Innova Hycross' interiors have been completely revamped. To point out a few differences, the dashboard layout of the Hycross and Crysta is very different, with Hycross featuring a free-standing infotainment screen and Crysta's screen embedded in the dashboard.

To give a modern appeal, the knobs and analogue components of the car have been eliminated. Moreover, the steering wheel design has been completely changed to get it in sync with the rest of the interior features. One major feature now included in the Innova Hycross is the sunroof which was absent in all the previous versions.

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Toyota Innova Crysta: Powertrain

The Toyota Innova Crysta sold in India has a 2.7-litre petrol engine with an option of a 2.4-litre turbocharged diesel engine. Changing the pattern, Toyota Innova Hycross gets two petrol engines, namely a 2.0-litre gasoline engine and a 2.0-litre powerful hybrid petrol engine. While ARAI-certified numbers have not yet been made public, Fuel efficiency for the hybrid engine is predicted to be between 20 and 23 kmpl. Since the Hycross has a hybrid engine, it is anticipated to have an EV-only mode on the powerful hybrid variants.

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Toyota Innova Crysta: Price

Toyota Innova Crysta is roughly priced between Rs 18 - 23 lakh (ex-showroom); following the same pattern, the Toyota Innova Hycross is expected to be priced around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the top hybrid variant is expected to be a bit more pricey, considering the powertrain.