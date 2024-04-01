Watch: Toyota Teases Urban Cruiser Taisor Ahead Of Launch

Toyota is gearing up to launch its latest compact SUV, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, based on the Maruti Fronx platform. Recently, the company has teased the vehicle on YouTube ahead of its launch. With the launch scheduled for April 3, let's delve into what the Taisor might offer in terms of design, features, powertrain, and competition.

Design Highlights

The Urban Cruiser Taisor shares most of its body panels with the Maruti Fronx but comes with brand-specific design tweaks. These include a slightly different texture for the front grille, mildly redesigned front and rear bumpers, a new alloy wheel design, and other cosmetic enhancements. Inside, subtle shade differences in the interior trim and upholstery distinguish it from its Maruti counterpart.

Features and Technology

The Taisor might feature a 9-inch infotainment screen, a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, and various creature comforts similar to those found in the Fronx

Powertrain Options

The Urban Cruiser Taisor might feature the entry-level 1.2-litre petrol engine from the Fronx. Additionally, sources suggest that a 1.0-litre Boosterjet petrol variant will also be available. Furthermore, a CNG-powered variant is anticipated to be introduced at a later stage, offering consumers more fuel options.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will directly compete with the Maruti Fronx and a host of other compact SUVs in the Indian market. Its competitors include popular models like the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and more.

Dealership sources suggest that deliveries for the Taisor will commence by late April or early May, following the official price announcement on April 3.