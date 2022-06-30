Toyota is a name that is generally associated with SUVs in the Indian market. The company has been selling Fortuner and Land Cruiser in India for quite some time. However, the Japanese brand has always kept itself away from a mid-size SUV that could take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and more. This time around, Toyota is planning to address the aforementioned names by entering the C-SUV space. The company is bringing an all-new product to Indian showroom floors. It has been releasing teasers every second day to garner some buzz around the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Slated to shed veils tomorrow, here’s everything that you should expect from it.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder - Design & dimension

Dimensionally, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected to be a larger car than the Hyundai Creta. Well, a length of around 4.3 metres could be on cards. The design will be radical, we can confirm. Teaser videos have revealed that a pair of slim LED DRLs will sit beneath the bonnet, whereas the headlamp assembly will sit on the bumper. Large wheel arches on the sides, along with a pair of slender-looking tail lamps on the rear, will accentuate the overall appeal of the Toyota Hyryder.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder - Interior & features

Internally codenamed D22, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is supposed to offer a spacious cabin. It will even be a loaded one. Features like a 360-degree parking camera, electric sunroof, powered front seats, automatic climate control, large touchscreen infotainment unit and more will be a part of the deal.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder - Engine & gearbox

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will differentiate itself from its opponents through a hybrid powertrain. While a 1.5L NA petrol motor will be standard on the Hyryder, it will be offered in two formats - mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid. The latter will help Toyota claim a segment-leading mileage figure. A total of three transmission options are expected to be made available on the Hyryder - 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT, and CVT.

The distinction doesn’t come to an end just yet. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will even offer the option of an AWD layout.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder - Price & rivals

In our market, Toyota’s newest SUV will rival a host of models, namely Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Hector, and Jeep Compass. The prices could start from Rs 12 lakh and go up to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom.)