Travelling from Noida to Delhi? Govt bans non BS-VI diesel cars to curb POLLUTION

Considering the plummeting air quality levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented GRAP stage 4 in Delhi NCR. As a result, BS3 and BS4 vehicles have been banned in the national capital region. The ban includes light motor vehicles(LMV) as well as heavy motor vehicles. After this new ban, only BS-VI cars will be allowed in Delhi. The step has been taken considering the 'severe plus' level of the Air Quality Index (AQI). In order to regulate the dropping AQI numbers, the government earlier established GRAP stage 3 but then increased the severity of prohibitions. What vehicles are prohibited and what vehicles are permitted in Delhi NCR are described in detail below.

The movement of diesel-powered trucks is completely prohibited in the national capital with the implementation of GRAP stage 4. Additionally, entry into Delhi would be prohibited for cars with BS4 engines. Additionally, heavy goods vehicles (HGV) and medium goods vehicles (MGV) will both be completely prohibited.

Diesel vehicles with BS6 engines will be permitted to enter the national capital under the Delhi government's new restrictions. In order to make transit easier, gasoline-powered, electric, and CNG-powered vehicles will all be permitted. CNG trucks and electric trucks have also been given permission to relocate to Delhi in terms of commercial vehicles. Additionally, MGVs and HGVs transporting necessities, as well as vehicles delivering emergency services, would be permitted to enter Delhi-borders. NCRsThe same applies to BS-IV engine vehicles that utilised critical services.

In GRAP stage 4, the usage of diesel generators is prohibited. However, the government has exempted necessary services including hospitals, railroads, metro rail services, airports, and interstate bus terminals in order to ensure the seamless operation of public transportation. In addition, there are restrictions on significant construction projects including highways, roads, flyovers, and overbridges.