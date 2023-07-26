Triumph Speed 400 Deliveries To Commence This Month, First Batch Rolls Out Of Factory

Bajaj has announced that the first lot of Triumph Speed 400 has rolled out of its new Chakan facility in Pune. As announced at the launch event on July 5, they will start becoming available at dealerships by the end of this month for customer deliveries. Unveiled in London on 27th June, the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have received an unprecedented response from customers. Online bookings have been opened and there is a strong booking pipeline even before the bikes reach dealerships in India. Triumph dealerships will contact the first lot of customers to complete the balance formalities and take delivery of their Speed 400s.

Triumph Speed 400: Price & Rivals

Display and test ride bikes will be available at all Triumph showrooms for customers to experience the bikes first-hand. The Speed 400 will be available at Rs.2.33 lacs (ex-showroom Delhi). Furthermore, these are the first of its products developed in partnership with Indian two-wheeler manufacturer- Bajaj. These new motorcycles will enter the same segment as the Royal Enfield Scram, Yezdi Scrambler, and the new Harley Davidson X440.



Triumph Speed 400: Design

Conceived and designed in Hinckley, UK, these are instantly recognisable, thanks to the timeless Triumph silhouette, signature sculpted fuel tank and classic engine profile. Traditional touches, like the distinctive finned cylinder head and traditional exhaust header clamps combine with contemporary details like the upswept silencer, bold graphics and sensitively-incorporated technology, such as concealed liquid-cooling and a flowing exhaust run with hidden primary silencer. The Speed 400’s two-tone paint schemes, each featuring a prominent Triumph tank graphic, reflect its dynamic roadster style, with Carnival Red, Caspian Blue and Phantom Black colours available.

Triumph Speed 400: Engine & Gearbox

Powering the motorcycles is an all-new fuel-injected and liquid-cooled 398cc single-cylinder engine with four-valve, DOHC cylinder head and a crankshaft that has been perfectly weighted and balanced to optimise inertia for low-speed rideability. A finger-follower valve train with a low reciprocating mass and DLC coatings that reduce friction. The powertrain develops 40 PS of peak power and 37.5 Nm of max torque. The transmission is a 6-speed unit.

Triumph Speed 400: Suspension & Brakes

The Speed 400 has an accessible 790 mm of seat height, featuring 43 mm big-piston upside-down front forks, a mono-shock Rear Suspension Unit. Powerful four-piston radial front brakes with a 300mm front disc and braided lines give a responsive brake feel for improved rider confidence.