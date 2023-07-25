Actor Rannvijay Singha Takes Delivery Of Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle - Check Pics

Ultraviolette recently delivered the F77 Limited Edition electric motorcycle to popular Indian actor and television personality - Rannvijay Singha. Choosing the #16 of the 77 limited-run units, Rannvijay was handed over the keys of his newest possession at his Mumbai residence. MTV Roadies fame is also an investor in the electric two-wheeler brand, along with the renowned actor Dalqueer Salman. The limited edition motorcycles also get a special paint scheme - Meteor Grey and Afterburner Yellow, as can be seen in the images. These 77 motorcycles are also based on the top-of-the-line trim - Recon.

Watch Ultraviolette F77 Review:





The electric bike comes in three colour schemes namely, Airstrike, Laser, and Shadow. The Ultraviolette F77 is powered by a 10.5 kWh battery pack that will have an IDC range of up to 307 km (top variant). The new Ultraviolette F77 electric bike comes in an 'aviation-inspired design' and can go from 0-60 in less than 3 seconds and has a top speed of 150.

The Ultraviolette F77 electric bike can cover up to 300 km in a single charge. The Ultraviolette F77 battery pack has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. Moreover, the Ultraviolette F77 comes with 30 kW power and 100 Nm torque. There are three riding modes on offer - Glide, Combat, and Ballistic.

Talking of ergonomics, the F77 is a thorough super-naked. It gets clip-on bars and high-set pegs, resulting in an aggressive riding posture. For long hauls, it won’t be very comfortable, we felt. Also, the saddle sits 800 mm high off the ground. The F77 also gets USD forks on the front and a monoshock on the rear, which offer preload adjustability. The motorcycle uses dual-channel ABS for braking duties with rotors on both ends.