Triumph Speed 400 Launched In India At Rs 2.33 Lakh: First 10,000 Buyers To Get Discount

The British automaker, Triumph, has launched the Triumph Speed 400 with a price of Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 buyers, whereas the price of the Triumph Scrambler 400 will be announced later in India. The new motorcycles mark the brand's entry into the 400 cc segment. Furthermore, these are the first of its products developed in partnership with Indian two-wheeler manufacturer- Bajaj. These new motorcycles will enter the same segment as the Royal Enfield Scram, Yezdi Scrambler, and the new Harley Davidson X440. It is to be noted that the Speed 400 will be available in dealerships by July and Scrambler 400 by October.

Hailing from Hinckley, UK, the bike stands out with its Triumph engine profile, sculpted fuel tank, and timeless form. Traditional features, such as the recognizable finned cylinder head and conventional exhaust header clamps, are combined with modern touches, such as the upswept silencer, striking graphics, and technology that has been sensitively incorporated, such as concealed liquid-cooling and a flowing exhaust run with a hidden primary silencer.

The two-tone paint schemes of the Speed 400, which come in Carnival Red, Caspian Blue, and Phantom Black colors, emphasize its aggressive roadster form, and each prominently features a Triumph tank graphic.

Numerous useful and practical additions, including handguards, a handlebar brace with padding, a longer front mudguard, and protection for the headlamp, radiator, and sump, emphasize the Scrambler 400 X's all-road attitude.

The Scrambler 400 X is offered in three attractive and modern color schemes: Matt Khaki Green and Fusion White, Carnival Red, and Phantom Black, as well as Phantom Black and Silver Ice choices. Each color scheme includes Triumph's unique "Scrambler" tank stripe and triangular badge.

A brand-new 398cc single-cylinder engine with fuel injection and liquid cooling, a four-valve DOHC cylinder head, and a crankshaft power these motorcycles. The engine is tuned to produce 40 PS of maximum power and 37.5 Nm of maximum torque. This rig works with a 6-speed gearbox.

The Scrambler seat height is fixed at 835 mm, while the Speed 400's seat height is 790 mm. The Speed 400 has a mono-shock rear suspension unit and massive 43 mm big-piston upside-down front forks. Braided lines and strong four-piston radial front brakes with a 300mm front disc provide a quick brake feel that increases rider confidence.

In addition to offering a more upright and commanding Scrambler riding position, the Scrambler 400 X has a longer wheelbase, longer travel suspension, a larger 19-inch front wheel, and wide handlebars for more stability and control when riding on slick surfaces. When riding off-road, a larger 320mm front brake disc and an improved pad compound provide reassuringly progressive braking performance in all conditions, while a larger cast steel brake pedal and high-grip foot pegs that are positioned lower and wider also make for a more natural standing riding position.