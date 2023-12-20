Triumph Speed 400 To Get Expensive From January 2024, Check New Price Here

The Triumph Speed 400, launched in July with a special inaugural offer of Rs 10,000 off, leading to an effective price of Rs 2.23 lakh, had an overwhelming and unprecedented booking response. The special offer will end on 31st December 2023, making this the best time for customers to visit showrooms and buy the Speed 400. From 1st January 2024, the ex-showroom price will be Rs 2.33 lakhs. The Speed 400, which made a grand entrance onto the global stage, has captured the attention of both automotive enthusiasts and experts alike.

The Speed 400’s exceptional and timeless Triumph roadster silhouette, spell-binding mid-range performance, high-quality fit and finish, confidence-inspiring handling, and Do-It-All character have all contributed to its surge in popularity since its launch. Customers have shown a warm response, taking advantage of the special inaugural offer that brings the effective price down to an enticing Rs. 2.23 lacs until the end of December.

The Triumph Speed 400, a proud addition to Triumph's successful modern classic lineup, joins the ranks of the Speed Twin 900 and 1200. Additionally, the Scrambler 400X launched in Oct’2023, inspired by the Scrambler 900 and 1200, brings a rugged design with off-road capabilities dating back to the first factory Scramblers of the 1950s.These motorcycles, instantly recognizable with their timeless Triumph silhouettes, sculpted fuel tanks, and classic engine profiles, promise a delightful, agile, and confidence-inspiring ride for riders of all ages and experience levels.

Triumph-Bajaj Expansion Plans

Triumph Motorcycles, in collaboration with Bajaj Auto Ltd, has ushered in a new era for Indian motorcycles. Since the launch of the Speed 400 in July 2023,Triumph has expanded its presence to over 50 Triumph World Showrooms across 40+ cities nationwide. Serving a vibrant community of over 20,000 delighted customers, Triumph has set ambitious plans for dealership expansion, aiming to reach 80 cities by April 2024.