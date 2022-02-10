Triumph TE-1 electric motorcycle prototype revealed

British automaker Triumph is ready to bring a new electric motorcycle carrying the brand's name. The company has produced a new electric motorcycle prototype named TE-1, working with Williams Advanced Engineering. The testing of the new prototype will soon begin in the coming months.

The model seems to have drawn inspiration from the Triumph Speed Triple RS. Its twin-pod headlight seems to have stark similarities with the aforementioned model. The TE-1 is built on a bolted subframe.

The bike seems to have been built for performance with the Brembo brakes and Ohlin-sourced upside-down front forks, and a rear mono-shock. In addition, to the performance, the hardware adds to the premium appeal of the bike.

The Triumph TE-1 draws its power from a 15kWh battery pack working with a powertrain with a scalable integrated inverter combined with a silicon carbide switching tech and integrated cooling.

The battery gets charged from zero to eighty per cent in mere 20 minutes using a 360-volt electrical system. However, there are no official numbers on the range and performance of the bike.

The new Triumph TE-1 will continue to be tested on and off tracks. The makers will take their time in tuning the bike for performance in the upcoming months. The launch dates of the TE-1 are unknown.

