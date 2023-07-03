TVS Apache RTR 310 Spied For First Time, Streetfighter Will Be Based On Fully-Faired RR 310

TVS Apache is a name that has changed the brand’s image in an Indian enthusiast’s perspective. The company has been selling Apache motorcycles in various forms and segments. In fact, the brand’s flagship motorcycle is an Apache as well. Here we are talking about the TVS Apache RR 310. The full-faired motorcycle was developed in collaboration with BMW Motorrad. However, the indigenous brand is now preparing the naked streetfighter avatar of the Apache RR 310, which in all likelihood could be named the TVS Apache RTR 310. It was speculated to be in the pipeline for a long time.

A new spy image of the prototype has put all the speculations and rumours to rest, as the image shows that TVS is actually building one. Of course, this would be an interesting proposition, as the RR 310 is a peppy motorcycle, but the supersport has a more dedicated riding stance. In comparison, the Apache RTR 310 will offer a more upright riding stance. The rider triangle will be comfortable.



The pillion seat will be high-set like the RR 310. The sub-frame in the image looks like a bolt-on unit, and if it's carved out of aluminium. The stank shrouds are large and edge, giving the motorcycle a mass-forward stance. On the whole, the upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 could be a mean-looking motorcycle in its segment.

As for the powertrain, the reverse-inclined single-cylinder engine with a displacement of 312 cc. It boasts a peak power output of 34 PS and 27.3 Nm of max torque. It could be offered with similar numbers but in a slightly different state of tune. The mid-range surge could be stronger on the RTR 310 in comparison to the RR 310. It is likey to be offered with the same 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.