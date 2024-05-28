Advertisement
TVS Racing Hosts 8th Young Media Racer Program, Concludes Selection Round

TVS Racing: TVS Racing has successfully wrapped up the selection round for the 8th edition of the TVS Young Media Racer Program (YMRP) at the Madras International Circuit (MIC).

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 28, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
TVS Young Media Racer Program 8th Edition: TVS Racing has successfully wrapped up the selection round for the 8th edition of the TVS Young Media Racer Program (YMRP) at the Madras International Circuit (MIC). Out of 39 young journalists and automobile influencers from across the country who participated in the selection round, the fastest 16 racers earned a ticket to the next round.

Fastest 16 racers of the selection round, will compete for the prestigious TVS India One Make Championship Young media program category, which run alongside Indian National Motorcycle Championship. They will be riding the race-spec TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in the media category throughout the entire season.

Setting new safety benchmarks for its racers, first time in India, TVS Racing has introduced Alpinestars Air bags Tech Air 5 and FIM-homologated helmets, as used by MotoGP racers, for the participants of the TVS YMRP. Moreover, the racers undergo a full day of rigorous training covering both theory and practical sessions.

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor Company (TVSM) with a racing legacy of over 4 decades, has played a crucial role in democratizing motorsports in India and is dedicated to fostering talent on a global scale."

"TVS YMRP offers specialized training to media enthusiasts with a passion for racing, becoming a highly anticipated event among media professionals who share enthusiasm for the sport," he added.

