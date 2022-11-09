Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG starts reaching dealerships, hinting at imminent launch: WATCH

Maruti Suzuki is betting big on CNG. The carmaker has stopped producing diesel engines, ever since BS6 emission compliance came into effect. The carmaker has said that sales of CNG cars is increasing consistently, it seems like a perfect substitute for diesel. Resultantly, the company is now planning to launch the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the Indian market with a company-fitted CNG kit. The launch seems to be right around the corner, as the Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG has already started reaching dealerships. A recent YouTube video from Real Gaadi reveals the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG prior to its official launch.

In the video, the CNG-fitted Maruti Suzuki Brezza is seen at a dealership stockyard. It is perhaps confirmed with the video that the CNG-spec Brezza will not see any major difference in terms of styling. It is likely to be offered in terms of various trim options, most likely starting from LXI. The ZXI trim could also be offered with the option of the factory-fitted CNG kit. The Brezza CNG could go on sale anytime soon, and it is expected to be expensive by Rs 1 lakh over the petrol counterpart.

The powertrain would remain the same with the 1.5L petrol engine that churns out 103 bhp of peak power and 138 Nm of max torque. With CNG as fuel, it could produce a peak power output of 87 bhp and 121 Nm of max torque. The petrol-powered Brezza is offered with a 5-speed and a 6-speed AT. However, in the CNG avatar, it may only be sold with a manual gearbox.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza retails with a long feature list. It comes with a 360-degree parking camera, head-up display, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, automatic climate control, cruise control, electric sunroof, Android Auto and Apple Carplay compatibility and more.