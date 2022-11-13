topStoriesenglish
UP buses to get real-time monitoring, here’s how passengers will get live updates

UP buses to get new Android-based electronic ticket system installed, to help passengers get seamless transportation facilities, reports ANI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 07:06 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation has not only ensured convenience for passengers but has also enabled real-time monitoring of vehicles. The new Android-based electronic ticket system installed in buses will help passengers get seamless transportation facilities. According to an official statement, the state government is resorting to the use of technology to provide seamless transportation facilities to citizens. In line with the directives issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state Transport department is striving towards digitisation of services for the benefit of citizens. According to Sanjay Kumar, managing director, of Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation, the updated data from buses of the transport undertaking is being received through the Android-based ticketing machine. 

Moreover, real-time information, including the number of passengers and revenue collected from the sale of tickets is also being made available to the headquarters on a regular basis. Kumar further informed that this move of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation is significant as it is the first step to providing transport-related services to citizens through digital means. 

He added that while the passengers stand to derive the benefits of the digitised transport services, the operators and employees of the transport undertaking would also benefit. Apart from improving the quality of services, the move to go digital has also made the day-to-day operations of the transport undertaking more transparent, Kumar added.

Further, on November 9, Sanjay Kumar instructed to install anti-sleep devices in 5 buses. "Today, on 09.11.22, Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Parivahan Nigam gave instructions to install anti-sleep devices in 5 buses," read the tweet. In another significant move, reservation of seats in general category buses of UP Roadways has also been in vogue since November 1. 

(With inputs from ANI)

