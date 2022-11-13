Mumbai Cop's EXEMPLARY move takes internet by storm! Solves traffic mess on his way to work

Frontline workers are known for their dedication and exemplary work as they are always on the go when anyone is in need, irrespective if they’re on their shift or not. Something similar happened recently when a Mumbai traffic policeman showed his exemplary move on his way to work. On November 11, a severe traffic jam was witnessed on a Mumbai road, when a traffic policeman on his way to work stepped out of an auto-rickshaw to solve the traffic mess. The photo has been shared widely across social media platforms and has garnered attention from netizens. The netizens have applauded the move of the traffic policeman.

Prabhat Sinha, Director- Public and Government Affairs took to Twitter to share the news. He applauded the efforts of the policeman. “Always ready, always helpful @MumbaiPolice - while on way to his work this responsible policeman got out of the autorickshaw managed the traffic when he saw he was needed and then left for his duty @MTPHereToHelp kudos,” read his tweet. Until now the post has garnered over 135 likes and 17 retweets.

Sinha has tweeted the photo of the cop with his bag on his shoulder, standing on the road, clearing traffic. The location in the tweet shows that it has been clicked in Ghatkopar West.

सदैव तत्पर, सदैव मदतीस @MumbaiPolice - while on way to his work this responsible policeman got out of the autorickshaw managed the traffic when he saw he was needed and then left for his duty @MTPHereToHelp kudos pic.twitter.com/I7ffLHI0J6 November 11, 2022

Several users took to Twitter to appreciate the traffic cop's efforts. "A few good men," one Twitterati wrote. "I so much miss Mumbai! Bad weather but great people!" read another tweet. The post was also retweeted by the official handle of Mumbai Police.

A few months ago, a traffic policeman saved the life of a minor girl grievously injured in an accident by making his way fast through the traffic to rush her to a hospital here in Maharashtra.