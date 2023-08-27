Upcoming Cars Launching In September 2023: Tata Nexon Facelift To Honda Elevate

The Indian car market is poised to welcome a bunch of new models as the festive season is approaching. With these new models auto manufacturers plan on attracting consumers to boost their sales number. Furthermore, with the festive season in sight, the new models can get a good start in terms of sales figures. Here we have compiled a list of upcoming models for the prospective car buyer. Before we begin with the list, it is worth mentioning that some of these models are an updated version of the cars already on sale, while others are completely new machines.

Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate was unveiled by the Japanese automaker earlier this year to be one of the contenders competing for the SUV buyers' attention. This model will challenge the domination of cars like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, and others in the Indian market. To do so, the car has been loaded with multiple model features and a 1.5L NA petrol engine.



Tata Nexon Facelift

Tata Nexon undoubtedly holds the title of one of the best-selling SUVs in India. Hence, to continue this legacy, Tata Motors is launching the Tata Nexon Facelift in September 2023. With the facelift, the SUV is getting a revised design as well as multiple changes in the feature list. Recent updates suggest that the car will have a bigger infotainment screen, a revised design for the AC vent, a digital instrument cluster, and more. It is to be noted that the car might have the same powertrain as the outgoing version.

The Tata Nexon EV, which is currently available in India in Prime and Max models, will receive a facelift alongside the ICE version of the SUV. The electric SUV's specifications are yet unknown. However, it is anticipated that the electric vehicle will receive the same improvements as its fossil-fuel-powered counterpart. It's anticipated that the facelift version's powertrain won't undergo any significant alterations. Once launched, the electric SUV will face fierce competition from the Mahindra XUV400.

Toyota Rumion

The 7-seater car comes as the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which already is a successful MPV in India. The Toyota Rumion will launch with multiple changes in its design. However, mechanically the car is expected to be the same. Industry speculations suggest the car will have a slightly higher price compared to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross is going to be the French automaker's fourth model in India and the third model to carry forward the C3 name in India. Once launched the SUV will face competition from models like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the upcoming Honda Elevate. The seating arrangements for the SUV include 5 and 5+2.