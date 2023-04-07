Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Fronx Mileage Revealed Ahead Of April 2023 Launch; Check Details

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is all set to be launched in India in a matter of days. However, the Indian automaker revealed the car earlier at the Auto Expo 2023 with most of its details. But, the fuel efficiency numbers of the car were kept a secret. Changing the fact, all the details of the car are out now. The Indian automaker has claimed that all the variants of the crossover SUV will have an average of over 20 kmpl. It is to be noted that the car will be sold in India with two engine options.

The two-engine options available in the Maruti Suzuki Fronx are a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.0-litre engine. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated DualJet petrol engine gives out 90 hp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox, depending on the variant of the car. Specifically, the engine comes in Sigma, Delta, and Delta+ variants. Of these, Delta and Delta+ trims have AMT gearboxes, while the MT transmission is standard across all.

Similarly, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol Boosterjet engine is available in Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha trims. To propel the car, the engine produces 100 hp and 147.6 Nm. This power is transferred to the wheels using a standard manual gearbox, while consumers will have the option of a 6-speed torque converter gearbox. It is to be noted that the former will only be available with the Zeta and Alpha variants.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx's 1.2-liter petrol engine produces 21.79 kmpl with a manual gearbox and 22.89 kmpl for the AMT. Similarly, the car achieves 21.5 kmpl with the manual transmission and 20.01 kmpl with the automatic when powered by a 1.0-liter engine.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be sold through the Nexa outlets, just like the Baleno (the car that inspired Fronx's design). The Citroen C3, Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger are just a few examples of the high-riding hatchbacks and small SUVs it will compete against after its launch.