Meet 'Audi Chaiwala': Man Who Sells Tea From His Luxury Sedan; Video Goes Viral

The Internet brings forth many new stories. In one such story, a man was recorded selling tea in an Audi Car on the side of the road. The incident recorded on camera was shared on social media and is now going viral. By the looks of it, the car's owner brought the Audi as part of his new marketing technique. Business owners think of new ways to attract consumers' attention, and selling tea from luxury cars seems to be the unique marketing technique of the business owner.

Ashishtrivedii 24 has posted the video to Instagram. It depicts a rare sight that a person walking down the street witnessed. By the side of the road, a group of people can be seen standing behind a white Audi. A few seconds into the video, the luxury sedan's boot can be seen, which has been transformed into a station where tea is being made. Tea and other drinks are offered at a table. However, precise details of the business and the owner are scarce.

Also read: Salman Khan Buys Bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV Ahead Of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Release - Report

The video has gone viral on the social media platform within days of sharing on the internet. The video now has thousands of likes and over 361 thousand views. Furthermore, the short clip is getting lots of reactions from social media users. Many users were surprised with the business idea of selling tea out of an expensive luxury car.

One of the social media users commented on the post, giving a name to the business and calling it 'Audi Chaiwala'. While many users had a funny take on the video. Some of the users said that the man bought the Audi and is now selling to pay the EMI's on the car. While other users said that the car's owner was planning on purchasing a Mercedes-Benz G Wagen by selling tea out of the Audi. While another user asked if the man has bought the car by selling tea or vice versa.