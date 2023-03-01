Video Of Mahindra Scorpio-N's Sunroof Leaking Under Waterfall Goes Viral: What Went Wrong?

Mahindra Scorpio-N made its entry last year with customers waiting to put their cash on it in a jiffy. Soon after the bookings opened for the SUV, it was announced that the waiting period has already shot up to over a year, and consequently we were told that it now goes up to 2 years for select variants. The Scorpio-N was received warmly by the Indian audience for a plethora of reasons, and the long feature list remained on the top. In fact, for the first time, Scorpio came with a sunroof - a feature, which is highly cherished by Indians. Nevertheless, a video has surfaced on the internet, showing a leaking sunroof on the Mahindra Scorpio-N.

What Could've Gone Wrong?

The sunroofs are designed to be airtight, so there has to be no such incident taking place. But what could’ve gone wrong? While folks are thrashing Mahindra on social media platforms, there are multiple reasons, which could’ve caused this leakage. It could be a possibility that the gasket/seal of the sunroof’s glass plane could have worn out. Therefore, causing the leakage issue.

Clogged Drain Holes?

Also, there are drain holes in the sunroof cavity to ensure that the accumulated water is drained down a hose to the ground, keeping it away from the cabin. With time, dust accumulates in the drain plugs, and they get clogged, resulting in water leakage into the cabin. In fact, this is quite a common issue in a country like ours, where road dust is a prominent pollutant.

Stuck In Ventilation Mode?

At times, owners tend to put the sunroof in tilt/ventilation mode and forget about it. In the video, it is visible that the water leaks through the roof liner and roof-mounted tweeters. Hence, it is very much a possibility that the drain hole of this Scorpio-N’s sunroof cavity was clogged, which resulted in the leakage. While the carmakers claim that sunroofs are just as strong and fuss-free as plain roofs, we do believe that the system has its own limits.

Also read - 2023 Honda City Facelift Snapped At Dealership Ahead Of Launch, To Get ADAS

Indians Love Sunroof

Currently, the sunroof is the most loved feature in a car in our market. Also, mass-market cars have started coming with sunroofs now, whereas the c-segment SUVs are competing with each other on the basis of their panoramic sunroof’s size. With no proper guidance to owners and service centre staff about their periodic maintenance, the sunroofs will become a pain if nothing else in the long run.