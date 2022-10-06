Volkswagen offers HUGE discounts of up to Rs 80,000 on Taigun, Virtus; details here

Volkswagen has recently updated its model lineup, and now to take advantage of the festive season, the German automaker is offering discounts of up to Rs 80,000 on its newest models. Specifically, the discounts are for the Taigun SUV and Virtus. The discounts can be availed in a combination of cash discounts, exchange offers, and loyalty offers. It is to be noted that both of these models are relatively new and come with the brand's new design language and features. To be exact, the design is a huge departure from the old design of the company and adds to the appeal of the cars.

Volkswagen Taigun: Discount offers

Volkswagen Taigun is one of the prominent mid-size SUVs in the Indian market. The car stands amongst the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, the recently released Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. This car is offered with two options for 1.5-liter and 1-liter turbocharged gasoline engines. The Taigun receives discounts in the amount of up to Rs 30,000 on the base 1.0-liter Comfortline model and up to Rs 55,000 for the other 1.0-litre variants for the month of October. Volkswagen is offering a benefit of up to Rs 80,000 on the 1.5-litre GT manual, compared to benefits of Rs 30,000 for the top-of-the-line 1.5-litre GT DSG.

Volkswagen Virtus: Discount offers

The most recent entry into the midsize sedan market, Volkswagen Virtus looks to create its space amongst the other such cars like the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Skoda Slavia and offers the same engine options as the Taigun. Volkswagen is giving the Comfortline and Highline versions with discounts of up to Rs 30,000 this month, while the Topline variants receive perks of Rs 10,000. Additionally, the top 1.5-liter GT model receives perks of Rs 10,000. Currently, the sedan is sold in India with a starting price of Rs 11.31 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 14.47 lakh (ex-showroom).