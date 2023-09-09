Watch: Man Performs Huge Jump With Lamborghini Supercar Worth Rs 4.61 Crore

Lamborghini unveiled Huracan Sterrato as a supercar capable of off-roading. With thick wheels, increased ground clearance, bigger wheel arches and multiple other changes the brand made sure that the car performs well off-road. To test these capabilities of the supercar, a man took the car to a rock quarry in the United Kingdom. Furthermore, he demonstrated the extreme testing of the model along with a huge jump on a video shared on Youtube. It is to be noted that Huracan Sterrato was launched in India at a price of Rs 4.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

Based on the video, the test on rock quarry didn't go well for the Lamborghini. The rocky terrain damaged the car by bending its lower fascia. Furthermore, because of the uneven ground one of the wheels of the car lifted in the air. After this abuses, the driver takes the car elsewhere for further testing.

The owner then finds out what happens when you apply the electronic parking brake while driving. It turns out that the Sterrato stops. In the tough Huracan, the guy also performs an off-road J-turn and figures eights around barrels. This man drives the Lamborghini around a dirt track. The Sterrato is designed to accomplish this. The supercar navigates these terrain with ease.

The most stunning stunt is the jump, which comes last. The Sterrato travels quite a distance and rises high into the air. Although the automobile lands at a sharp angle, it doesn't appear that it sustains any significant damage.

Only 1,499 units of the Sterrato will be made by Lamborghini. Compared to the Huracan Evo, the model's suspension has been raised 1.7 inches. The front and back of the track are each 1.2 inches and 1.3 inches wider, respectively. It has special all-terrain run-flat Bridgestone Dueler AT002 tires on its wheels. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and 5.2-liter V10 engine with 610 horsepower and 560 Nm of torque provide the power. The car, according to the automaker, has a top speed of 260 kmph and a 0-100 kmph time of 3.4 seconds.