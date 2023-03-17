'What A Feeling!': PayTM CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Praises New Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has had the attention of the whole nation since its construction began. The newly inaugurated expressway, famed as India's longest expressway, grabbed the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra, Singapore's foreign ambassador to India, and now PayTM CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. Besides being the longest expressway, the route's claim to fame is that it will significantly reduce the travel time between the two metro cities significantly, Once fully functional, people will be able to cover the distance in around 12 hours.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma recently travelled using the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and could not stop himself from appreciating the new e-way. Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, he wrote, "What a feeling! You have to come here believe it. Way better than anywhere in world #IncredibleIndia."

Earlier, Simon Wong, the High Commissioner of Singapore in India, shared a similar appreciation post. Wong wrote, "Tried the new #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway today. Only one word can describe it "Wow!". Amazing India." In addition, he added pictures, along with a video recorded from his car while traveling on the route. One of the pictures posted by the High Commissioner showed him making a funny pose on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is India's longest highway, measuring 1,386 kilometres. It enhances connectivity between Delhi, India's capital, and Mumbai, the country's financial hub. Nitin Gadkari, the minister of state for roads and transport, also asserts that it is the motorway that has grown the fastest in the entire world. It should be noted that the expressway's construction started in 2018 and that the project's foundation stone was placed on March 9 of this year.

The highway will connect Delhi and Mumbai in addition to five other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Also, it would facilitate travel to numerous locations, including Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara, which would benefit many.