TVS XL100

Wife complains of backache, beggar gifts her modified TVS XL100 moped worth Rs 90,000

Showing great love for his wife a beggar from Madhya Pradesh gifted his wife a new TVS XL100 moped worth Rs 90,000 to rid her of her health problems.

Image Source: Twitter

The extent to which people go to keep their loved ones happy and safe cannot be bound. Showing the same by setting an example, a beggar gifted his wife a moped worth about Rs 90,000. The aforementioned incident is of Amarwara Village in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, where the beggar named Santosh Sahu bought the TVS XL 100 Heavy Duty for his wife, Munni. Moreover, though TVS XL 100 Heavy Duty costs Rs 45,561 (ex-showroom), the moped has been customised to adapt with the needs of specially-abled people with two-extra wheels to give it a better balance and hence costs more. 

As per ANI's report, the couple earns roughly Rs 300 to 400 per day by begging at bus stops, temples, and mosques in and around the area where they dwell. The money for the moped had been obtained only through begging over the previous four years.

The man Santosh Sahu suffers from an ailment that prevents him from using his legs. The only mode of transportation for Sahu was his tricycle that his wife used to carry him in and pushed him around wherever he needed to go. The adversities for them didn't end there, things got worse during the bad weather and because of improper roads.

Because of constantly pushing Santosh around Munnis started facing health issues, leading to sickness and back problems. Looking at all the problems his wife faced, Santhosh felt helpless and eventually decided to save money to buy a new moped.

The TVS XL100 Heavy Duty moped that Santosh gave to his wife has been adapted to meet government standards for use by specially-abled people. Auxiliary wheels are added to the back of the moped to act as supporters when riding, reducing the risk of imbalance and falling. The rear auxiliary wheels have their own independent coil springs and fenders, which are bonded to the moped's chassis.

TVS XL100 is one of the Heavy Duty vehicles and is one of the most affordable options for a vehicle in India. The vehicle is generally used for rugged work powered by a 99.7 cc engine.

