India's Chandrayaan-3 mission has got the attention of the world after its successful landing on the south pole of the Moon. Today, addressing the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the efforts to make the mission successful. With the completion of this mission, ISRO created multiple new records while completing the task on hand with a budget of Rs 615 crore. Hence, the Chandrayaan-3 mission was completed on a lesser budget than any other such mission.

Interestingly, the budget of this mission makes it cheaper compared to the most expensive car ever sold in an auction in the world, namely the 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe. Last year, the car was sold at a price of €135 million or around Rs 1,108 crore, which is almost double the budget of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

After the auction, the ownership of the unique vehicle was transferred from Mercedes-Benz to an anonymous buyer. It is to be noted that the record of the most expensive car ever sold was previously in the name of a Ferrari 250 GTO which was sold at around Rs 503 crore, which is in the vicinity of the Chandrayaan-3's budget. Before that, in 2014, a Mercedes-Benz W196 was sold for $29 million (approximately Rs 225 crore).

The 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe is named after Rudolf Uhlenhaut who was the chief engineer of Mercedes-Benz at the time. Furthermore, the car is one of two units ever made making it a very unique proposition. It carried forward the legacy of the W 196 R grand prix car and was designed as the road-legal version of the same.

Simon Kidston, who placed the winning bid for the car as a representative of the buyer, said," If you had asked classic car experts and top collectors over the past half a century to name the most desirable car in the world, there's a good chance that they would have come up with the same model: the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR."