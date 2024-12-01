Social media is one of the fastest ways to communicate even to the highest echelons of any company. Social media users often take to X, Linkedin or even Instagram to either praise or register their complaints with concerned companies. One such recent episode escalated into a social media war when comedian Kunal Kamra posted about the degrading service quality of Ola Scooters. Kamra's post did not go well with Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal and the duo landed into a social media war of words. Now, an X user advised Mahindra & Mahindra CEO to improve quality and other issues related to the company's cars/SUVs offering and not only to focus on new launches.

The user commented on an X post made by Anand Mahindra after M7M launched its new electric vehicle range of Be6e and XEV 9e. In his post, the user said, "You better fix your ground level issues of existing cars, service centres, spare parts issues, employees behaviours first. Before showing sky-high shallow aspirations. Every single product of yours is for those who don't study and research, the media is full of complaints, I won't talk about the looks of your products because that's subjective still your cars stand nowhere at all near Hyundai when it comes to aesthetics. You either overdo or do very very overdo and make gobar kinda designs. Be6e is no exception you made another ajooba looking car which will be an eyesore in a couple of months."

The user further added, "I have no idea if your design team or you yourself have such bad taste. But seriously your cars are for those who want a mountain-size car in 2011 and have no idea about reliability and quality. I seriously hope and wish that Mahindra and Tata can be the new Maruti and Hyundai for the world but so far only disappointed."

However, unlike Bhavis, Anand Mahindra took the feedback in a positive way and said that Mahindra has come a long way and is ready to go miles further. "We have a long way to go. But please consider how far we have come. When I joined the company in 1991, the economy had just been opened up. A global consulting firm strongly advised us to exit the car business since we had no chance, in their view, of competing with the foreign brands that would enter. Three decades later, we are still around and competing fiercely. We have used all the surrounding cynicism, scepticism—and even rudeness, as in your post—to fuel our hunger to succeed. Yes, we have miles to go before we sleep. There is no room for any complacency and continuous improvement will continue to be our mantra. But thank you for feeding the fire in our bellies…." said Anand Mahindra.

Netizens were impressed with Mahindra's demeanour and sober response. "It is heartening to see you take the criticism to fuel the hunger," said one X user.

"What a heart-warming reply Anand ji. Way to go. India needs to support such level-headed proprietors and brands with grit and iron will," said another X user.