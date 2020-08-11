2020 Triumph Street Triple R launched in India at starting price of Rs 8.84 lakh

Triumph Motorcycle on Tuesday launched the mid-spec variants of the Street Triple RS in India. The 2020 Triumph Street Triple 'R' is an affordable streetfighter that comes with a 765 cc BS-VI engine with class defining specifications, state-of-the-art ride-enhancing technology and high performance.

It includes new bodywork, with flyer screen, air intake, side panels that give a sportier look. The bike also features new Triumph Shift Assist and QuickShifter Assist, 3 riding modes for maximum riding and ride-by-wire, ABS and traction control. The Street Triple R replaces the Street Triple S, the base model first introduced in India.

Introducing the new Street Triple R, the definitive streetfighter. All you need for the road, with much more aggressive attitude, poise and style. #StreetTripleR #FortheRide pic.twitter.com/kEFZHRdN0e — TriumphIndiaOfficial (@IndiaTriumph) August 11, 2020

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R can generate 118 PS of maximum power that is produced at 12,000 rpm whereas the peak torque of 79 Nm is generated at 9,350 rpm. The engine of this bike has been developed by the Moto2 engine team of the company and has a 7% reduced rotational inertia. It is to be noted that 2020 Street Triple RS has 123 PS of maximum power and 79 Nm of peak torque which are produced at 11,750 rpm and 9,350 rpm respectively.

The motorcycle comes with updated design and a BS6-compliant motor. The styling cues include twin-pod LED headlamps with LED DRLs, redesigned tank shrouds and a well-designed tail section.

The bike's showroom price is 8.84 lakh rupees and the bike can be booked by giving only one lakh token money. Street will compete with Triple R, Kawasaki Z900 and KTM 790 Duke.