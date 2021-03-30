हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Honda

2021 Honda CBR650R, CB650R premium bikes launched in India

The two new models (CBR650R and CB650R), brought in as completely knocked down (CKDs) units, are priced at Rs 8.88 lakh and 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram), respectively.

2021 Honda CBR650R, CB650R premium bikes launched in India

Mumbai: Expanding its premium motorcycle range in the country, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Tuesday launched its CB650R model in the domestic market while rolling out an updated edition of its 649-cc motorcycle CBR650R.

The two new models (CBR650R and CB650R), brought in as completely knocked down (CKDs) units, are priced at Rs 8.88 lakh and 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram), respectively, the company said.

The 2021 model of CBR650R has received a range of improvements while marking its India debut, the neo sports caf inspired 2021 CB650R is for young riders seeking a combination of exhilarating four-cylinder engine performance and light, versatile, refined chassis handling, Honda Motorcycle Scooter India (HMSI) said.

Honda is committed to provide the best from the worlds of racing, adventure and roadsters to Indian riders. We are proud to add two highly awaited models  2021 CBR650R and CB650R in our premium motorcycle product portfolio, said Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd.

Ever since its launch, CBR650R has been the heart throb of young motorcycle enthusiasts. Further strengthening our product portfolio of premium motorcycles, we are introducing for the first time in India, CB650R to take the excitement in the middleweight naked sports category a notch higher, said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director for sales and marketing at HMSI. 

