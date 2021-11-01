Ather Energy introduces next generation of public fast-chargers, Charging of EVs free till 2021

Ather Energy, the homegrown electric scooter manufacturer has announced the launch of the next generation of public fast charging infrastructure called Ather Grid 2.0. The new fast-charging infrastructure gtes enhanced features and fast charging capabilities over the current generation of Ather Grid that has reached across 21+ cities and 215+ locations. Ather earlier announced its EV chargers to open for all types of electric vehicles, with charging free till 2021.

The installation of this public fast-charging network has already begun in Bangalore and Chennai, and it will soon be available across cities in India. Ather Energy aims to add 500 Ather Grid locations by the end of FY22, with all new installations being Ather Grid 2.0.

Ather Energy, that recently won the Electric Scooter of the Year category at the inaugural Zee Auto Awards 2021 for the Ather 450X says that the Ather Grid 2.0 has been designed with the aim to make the public charging more approachable, and scalable. Grid 2.0 will support Over-the-Air updates, allowing Ather Energy to push new features and bug fixes to all systems on the field real-time. It also has improved durability as it is designed to handle degradation, making it more suitable for installations exposed to extreme environmental conditions.

Speaking on this development Nilay Chandra, VP - Charging Infrastructure and Marketing, Ather Energy said "At Ather Energy, we have been continuously focusing on evolving and providing the best customer experience. With the introduction of Ather Grid 2.0, we will be able to fast track our ambition of setting up 500 fast-charging infrastructure by the end of this year. Our charging infrastructure will be available to all players who adopt the connector standard and we are in the advanced stages of conversation with multiple partners for the same. For us, this is the beginning of the Ather Grid network's expansion, and it is critical to make charging infrastructure convenient and easily accessible to consumers in order to boost the adoption of electric vehicles."

