Ather Energy to rival Ola S1, Simple One with new sub-Rs 1 lakh electric scooter: Report

New Delhi: In a bid to rival newly launched Ola S1 and Simple One, Ather Energy is now planning to launch out new electric scooter in the lineup. The Bangalore-based electric vehicle manufacturer currently sells two bikes in India: Ather 450 Plus and Ather 450X.

Both the electric vehicles had remained one of the best selling electric two-wheelers in the Indian market. However, in comparison with the Ola S1 and Simple One, Ather Energy’s lineup appear to lag behind in terms of range and top speed.

For instance, Ather 450 Plus offers a range of 100 km on a single charge. In comparison, Ola S1 and Simple One are said to be offering a range of 121 km and 236 km, respectively.

Moreover, Ather’s current lineup is also priced higher than Ola S1 and Simple One electric scooters, with ex-showroom prices of 450 Plus and 450X standing at about Rs 113,000 and Rs 132,000, respectively. On the other hand, Simple One is priced at Rs 1,09,999 and Ola S1 is availing Rs 99,999.

However, Ather Energy currently has the advantage of charging networks over both Ola Electric and Simple Energy. Both the new entrants are yet to install their charges in most of the major cities in India.

Chief business officer of Ather Energy Ravneet Phokela told Autocar Professional that the electric two-vehicle maker is not worried. He pointed out that TVS NTorq scored over the Honda Activa if better specs ensured more sales. “But the sales numbers reflect a different picture.”

Moreover, while agreeing that Model specifications are important because they define a basic threshold, he maintained that "it is about how overall specs come together, how relevant they are for the customers, the experience they get, the ride quality and so on."

During the interview, he also revealed that a third product is in the advanced stages of development. The upcoming electric bike that is based on Ather's 450 platform is expected to be launched in the Q1 of FY2023.